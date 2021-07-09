JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,716 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Funko were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,304,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,232 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNKO opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.33 million, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

