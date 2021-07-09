JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Preferred Bank worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $18,416,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $610,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

