Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,729.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

ZS stock opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $231.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

