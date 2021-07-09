Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Karooooo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

