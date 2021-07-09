Katalyo Price Reaches $0.12 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $77,481.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

