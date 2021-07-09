Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 196,264 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196,264 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.18% of American Software worth $62,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Software by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

