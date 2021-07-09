Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $75,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,338,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $373.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.84 and a 52 week high of $375.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

