Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $52,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 202.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

ODFL stock opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

