Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,130 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of DraftKings worth $45,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

