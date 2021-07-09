Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,288 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of HealthEquity worth $83,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

