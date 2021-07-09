Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $145,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

