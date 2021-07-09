KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. Equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

