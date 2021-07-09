KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.
Shares of KBCSY opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
