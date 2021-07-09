KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
KBC Group stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
