KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

KBC Group stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

