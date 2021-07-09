Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 493,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

