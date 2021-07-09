Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

