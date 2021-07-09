Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

