KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Herc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

NYSE:HRI opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.97. Herc has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 66.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $7,572,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

