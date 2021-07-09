Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYUF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Keyera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

