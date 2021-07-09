Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Sells $367,200.00 in Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.80 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIN. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.