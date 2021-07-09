Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Up 2.7%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.78. 2,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The stock has a market cap of $987.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

