Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Up 2.7%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.78. 2,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
The stock has a market cap of $987.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
