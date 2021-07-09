Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €96.86 ($113.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

