Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

