Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 7.2%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.14. 51,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,904,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a PE ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

