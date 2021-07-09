Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $119.21 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

