Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Up 5%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shares were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 14,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 232,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kraton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

