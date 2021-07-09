K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

