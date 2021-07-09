Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$43.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on LIF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.86.

LIF opened at C$47.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.69. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

