Laidlaw Lowers Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) to Hold

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by research analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Taiwan Liposome stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Taiwan Liposome has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

