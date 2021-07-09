Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 2.0% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $47,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.27. 1,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,795. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.57 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

