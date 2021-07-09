Lakewood Capital Management LP Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

