Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 360,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Apollo Global Management worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 46,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,830. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.