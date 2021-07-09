Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE LCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 56,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,867. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

