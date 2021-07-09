Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading Down 2.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. 1,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $988.57 million and a PE ratio of 85.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.