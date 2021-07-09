Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $328,000 in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ContraFect by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFRX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

