Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $391,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE:CRI opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

