Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $300,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,002,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,293,000 after acquiring an additional 882,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.02 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

