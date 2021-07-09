Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $449,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.25. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.