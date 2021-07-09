Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 16,995 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 646.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,008 shares of company stock valued at $71,762,024. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

MRNA stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 186.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.