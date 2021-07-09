Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 549.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

