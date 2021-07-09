Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Natera by 56.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 31.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,990 shares of company stock worth $32,805,078 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

