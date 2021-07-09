LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.17.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.