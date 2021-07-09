Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

