Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.