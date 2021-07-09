Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $35.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

LEVI stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,687,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

