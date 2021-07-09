Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

