LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.1%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.73. 6,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,346,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several research firms recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after buying an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

