LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.1%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.73. 6,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,346,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Several research firms recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after buying an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.