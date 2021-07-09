Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 2.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.92. 195,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,677,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion and a PE ratio of -202.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Li Auto by 660.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

