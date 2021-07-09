Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 2.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.92. 195,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,677,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion and a PE ratio of -202.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Li Auto by 660.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
