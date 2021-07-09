LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post $9.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 78,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,043. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.37. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

