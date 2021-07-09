Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

