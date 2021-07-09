Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Lincoln National stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.61. 24,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,823. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

